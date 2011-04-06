Do you want to hear some rhythmic and melodic reading? On Tuesday April 12th, 10am to noon, join the Art Sanctuary featuring "Reading in Concert". This program will connect young readers with well-known writers.

The concert will feature many novelists, poets, screenwriters, and playwrights. Great poets from the Tony-Award winning show on HBO Def Poetry Jam series will be taking the stage to execute some of their work. This event will take place at the Art Sanctuary's home venue, the Church of the Advocate, 1801 W. Diamond st. For more information visit Art Santuary.

