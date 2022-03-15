3 Shot, at Least 1 Killed, in Shooting at Berks County Park

At least one person died and two others were hurt as dozens of bullets appeared to have been fired near a swing set and basketball court in a Berks County park Monday night.

The triple shooting took place inside Brookline Park off Meade Street in Reading, Pennsylvania, around 8 p.m.

Police didn't reveal many specifics outside of saying that at least one person died.

Investigators spent hours marking evidence and searching for clues, still on the scene as of Tuesday morning. At least 45 evidence markers were used, many marking where shell casings fell on the ground.

Police didn't reveal a motive, nor the conditions of anyone hurt in the shooting.

This story is developing and will be updated.