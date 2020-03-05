Two people died and five firefighters were hurt as flames tore through a Berks County row home packed with people Wednesday night.

The house along Schuylkill Avenue on the northwest side of Reading, Pennsylvania, was filled with about 11 people – including teenagers – when flames broke out before 10 p.m., Reading Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss said.

Neighbors said they saw flames shooting out the front door of the home as some people ran back in to try and help.

Some of the people inside the home apparently tried to extinguish the fire before calling 911, Searfoss said.

"Which would explain the significant amount of fire that we found when we arrived here," Searfoss said.

Firefighters from around reading rushed to the scene as the fire expanded to two alarms. They battled back the flames to make a grisly discovery – two bodies were found upstairs, firefighters said.

Five firefighters were injured – mostly due to smoke inhalation and exhaustion. They were checked out at the hospital.

The cause of the fire and how the people died remained under investigation Thursday morning. Neighbors reported hearing gunfire before the fire.