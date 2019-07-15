Is Trump Racist? Xenophobic? Local Congress Members React to President’s Tweet Tirade Against Minority Congresswomen

Is President Donald Trump racist? Xenophobic? Or simply an angry tweeter?

Many elected representatives to Congress from the Philadelphia region appear to think the answer is yes — to all of the above.

That's according to their reactions to the president’s three Sunday morning tweets in which he told four female, minority congress members to go back to “broken and crime infested” countries they came from.

(All four are American citizens, and only one was born outside the United States.)

The four he attacked on Twitter are Democratic U.S. representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

.@realdonaldtrump’s attack on four of my Democratic Colleagues was racist and un-American. They are American citizens and elected to Congress by their fellow Americans, and they are doing their duty to address corruption and ineptitude in the Trump Administration. — Mike Doyle (@USRepMikeDoyle) July 15, 2019

Here are the reactions from local lawmakers in Congress. They include four Republicans and 13 Democrats. U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, included below, became the first Republican senator to issue a statement on the tweets.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, Republican of Pennsylvania

....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

"President Trump was wrong to suggest that four left-wing congresswomen should go back to where they came from. Three of the four were born in America and the citizenship of all four is as valid as mine. I couldn’t disagree more with these congresswomen’s views on immigration, socialism, national security, and virtually every policy issue. But they are entitled to their opinions, however misguided they may be. We should defeat their ideas on the merits, not on the basis of their ancestry."

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, Democrat of Pennsylvania

“Go back to your own country” is an ugly and deeply xenophobic sentiment rooted in the darkest periods of our history. The fact that it’s coming from our President is beyond the pale. Once again, his words make us less safe. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) July 14, 2019

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, Democrat of New Jersey

Another vile, racist attack from the President. These comments are absolutely disgusting, and sure don’t reflect our American values.



If there’s an *ounce* of decency left in the Republican Party, they’ll speak up and condemn Trump’s comments. https://t.co/LT55Jp3tGG — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) July 15, 2019

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, Democrat of New Jersey

You don’t belong here.

You’re not one of us.

Go back to where you came from.



We've heard this our whole lives. Now we hear it from the Oval Office. If you're sick of it too, support the women who are leading the fight against Trump every day in Congress.https://t.co/OMbjwDEG2N — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 14, 2019

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, Republican representing Pennsylvania's 1st District

"As the Vice-Chair of the Bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, Congressman Fitzpatrick has repeatedly stressed the critical need for civility in our discourse, from the kitchen table to the White House and everywhere in between. Pointing out differences in policy proposals is ok. Personal attacks on others are not ok."

U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, Democrat representing Pennsylvania's 2nd District

Like some of my Democratic colleagues, I’m young, from an immigrant family, also very critical of Trump. Funny thing though, he never tells me to “go back where I come from.” Hmm I wonder why? 🤔 https://t.co/wdzsKG3Ptm — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) July 14, 2019

U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, Democrat representing Pennsylvania's 3rd District

While Trump posts racist tweets, his GOP allies in Congress are rooting for courts to kill the Affordable Care Act - with no real plan to replace it!



Democrats are fighting to #ProtectOurCare #ForThePeoplehttps://t.co/6OcILTFsPg — Dwight Evans (@RepDwightEvans) July 14, 2019

U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, Democrat representing Pennsylvania's 4th District

While it may no longer surprise us, this ignorant, racist attack on my colleagues should still shock us to our core. This man is unfit to lead. https://t.co/ec1663L1aU — Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (@RepDean) July 14, 2019

U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, Democrat representing Pennsylvania's 5th District

How many more examples do we need? This president does not share our fundamental American values. Add this latest racist tweet aimed toward my colleagues to the list of reasons why I support an impeachment inquiry. https://t.co/boWP9lsBGZ — Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) July 14, 2019

U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, Democrat representing Pennsylvania's 6th District

I’m troubled by these offensive & xenophobic tweets. These duly elected congresswomen represent their communities & the diversity of our nation’s politics. At this point in our nation’s history, we must bring people together rather than divide them. Our diversity is our strength. https://t.co/w67rn5Pt0g — Chrissy Houlahan (@RepHoulahan) July 14, 2019

U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, Democrat representing Pennsylvania's 7th District

It is deeply troubling to see this kind of race-baiting targeted at these hard working Congresswomen. It’s divisive, distracting, and wrong. We should all hold ourselves to a much higher standard. https://t.co/MT5oSP6hh8 — Rep. Susan Wild (@RepSusanWild) July 14, 2019

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, Republican representing Pennsylvania's 11th District

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, Democrat representing New Jersey's 1st District

They are Americas. This is racism.



My daughter-in-law wasn't born here & one of the proudest moments of my life was watching her put her hand on the bible & take the oath of U.S. citizenship.



Pres. Trump doesn't get it & smears others to prop himself up.https://t.co/qZWG42md8F — Donald Norcross (@DonaldNorcross) July 15, 2019

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, Democrat representing New Jersey's 2nd District

"Elected officials need to stop with the name calling and hateful statements. Instead of focusing on real issues, we have heard all manner of appalling remarks from those who would rather distract from them. It is time to grow up. This behavior is shameful and disgusting. We were elected to work together and help keep this country the greatest nation in the world. We have major issues to tackle and we keep blocking our own path to solving them. Enough is enough."

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, Democrat representing New Jersey's 3rd District

"This language has no place in our politics. The presidency is a job that needs to transcend our politics and must not descend into name-calling and knife-fighting. I worked in the Oval Office and the Situation Room before, and it saddens me greatly to see such attacks coming from the White House, a building my immigrant parents were so proud to bring me to visit when I was a child. We have real challenges in our country and our politics are making it much harder to try and find solutions. The President should focus on helping those in need by lowering prescription drug costs and addressing the opioid epidemic, instead of launching unacceptable attacks against those he disagrees with."

U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, Republican representing New Jersey's 4th District

U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, Democrat representing New Jersey's 12th District