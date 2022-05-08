Ray Didinger Retires After 53 Years Covering Philadelphia Eagles

Ray Didinger, a Philadelphia sports media legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer who spent decades covering the Philadelphia Eagles, announced his retirement Sunday. Didinger covered the Eagles for 53 years, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia, for whom he was a pre and postgame analyst.

Filled with emotion, Didinger told his listeners of his retirement on his Sunday morning SportsRadio94WIP radio show with Glen Macnow.

"Sunday, May 29th will be my final show," Didinger announced. "I am ready to transition from Ray Didi to grandpop."

Didinger is retiring at the age of 75. He said on Sunday his health is fine.

Didinger was born and raised in Delaware County and graduated from Temple University.

Since the debut of Eagles Pregame Live in 1998, Didinger has been a beloved member of the NBC Sports Philadelphia family.

Didinger covered the NFL for The Philadelphia Bulletin and The Philadelphia Daily News for over 25 years and in 1995 his name was added to writer's honor roll in the Pro Football Hall Of Fame, WIP reported.