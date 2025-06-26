Raw milk sold throughout southeastern Pa. recalled over contamination concerns

Raw milk that was sold in parts of Southeastern and Southcentral Pennsylvania has been recalled by the state's department of agriculture due to contamination concerns.

On Wednesday, the Pa. Dept. of Agriculture warned customers to immediately any Meadow View Jerseys brand raw milk that has been purchased since April 1, 2025, with sell by dates that fall between April 15 and July 8, 2025.

The recall, state officials said, is due to the milk testing positive for Campylobacter contamination.

Officials said campylobacteriosis is most common in children, though people of all ages can be affected.

Symptoms, they said, include mild to severe diarrhea, fever, and abdominal pain and cramping.

The onset of the illness most often begins two to five days after exposure and, officials said thought it is rare, Campylobacter can spread to the bloodstream and cause life threatening infection for those persons with compromised immune systems.

The Dept. of Agriculture said that the farm has contacted wholesalers that distributed the milk, but the department could not obtain a list of customers who purchased it.

A current list of Meadow View Jerseys Dairy distributors was not available, officials said, but milk with the farm’s label was available in the following locations in 2024:

Berks County

Weaver Orchard, 40 Fruit Lane, Morgantown, PA 19543

Dauphin County

Soil & Soul Farm, 2405 Colebrook Road, Middletown, PA 17057

Lancaster County

Meadow View Jerseys Retail Farm Store, 172 South Farmersville Road, Leola, PA 17540

Bird in Hand Farm Supply, 2805 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand, PA 17505

Ebenezer Groceries, 465 North Reading Road, Ephrata, PA 17522

Everest Indian Grocery Store, 1621 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603

Forry’s Country Store, 820 Ivy Drive Lancaster, PA 17601

Hilltop Acres, 347 Rife Run Road, Manheim, PA 17545

Meck’s Produce, 1955 Beaver Valley Pike, Strasburg, PA 17579

Sensenig Poultry, 843 Furnace Hill Road, Lititz, PA 17543

The Country Store 3140, Mount Joy Road, Mount Joy PA 17552

Union Mill Acres, 7557 Elizabethtown, Road Elizabethtown, PA 17022

Willow Creek Grocery, 30 Willow Street, Reinholds, PA 17569

Lebanon County

Country View Grocery, 1941 Horseshoe Pike, Annville, PA 17003

For more information about food safety in Pennsylvania, visit agriculture.pa.gov.