What to Know Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs have seen an uptick in rats this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts say fewer people throwing out their garbage and restaurants not serving as much has contributed to the rise in rodents.

Charles Evans of Evans Pest Control said rats are finding other places to find scraps of food, including backyards, garages and basements.

With fewer people throwing out their garbage, students not on college campuses and restaurants not serving as much amid the coronavirus pandemic, rats are on the rise in the Philadelphia area, including the suburbs.

“It’s like the perfect storm,” Charles Evans of Evans Pest Control told NBC10. “I mean we’ve got trash everywhere. I mean obviously we have a homeless problem in our city. Since the restaurants are shut down, the businesses are shut down. Rats are going to adapt.”

Evans said many rats are finding other places to find scraps of food, including backyards, garages and basements.

He told NBC10 he’s seen an uptick in the rodents even though “rat season” during colder weather isn’t even here yet.

“In the summertime, they’re around but by a lot lower,” Evans said. “We’re probably up 100% just in rodent calls.”

With his company having a busier year than normal, Evans has gained plenty of insight regarding the rodents’ habits.

“They’re sneaky and they’re quiet and you don’t notice them sometimes until they’re right in front of you,” Evans said. “I mean they’re still scary. I mean I guess they come up and creep up on you for sure. But of course I’m used to them. Would I go in a basement full of rats? Sure? Would you? Probably not.”