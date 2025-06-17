Wildlife officials protecting rare American oystercatchers nest in Wildwood

Wildlife officials at the Jersey Shore are stepping up their focus at the Bennet Avenue Beach in Wildwood, where an unusual but welcoming occurrence has settled into the busy summertime destination.

A family of American oystercatchers, a protected bird in New Jersey that is listed as a species that is a cause for concern, have settled their nest at the busy Wildwood beach. And, officials are doing everything they can to make sure the chicks get a chance to fly.

"“The previous two years, I don't think we had any chicks. So this is a little new for us," said Richard Harron, the Wildwood Superintendent of Public Works.

It all began when a pair of oystercatchers hatched on May 25 after their parents took up a temporary residence in Wildwood in April, officials said.

New Jersey Fish and Wildlife have since set up a buffer zone to protect the chicks from the busy beach that can fill up with beachgoers and dogs alike.

Especially after a third sibling chick was killed after getting run over by a big rig a couple of weeks ago.

"The sheer number of visitors to this beach is much higher than a lot of our other beach towns where we have birds," said Emily Heiser of New Jersey Fish and Wildlife. "We just ask people to give the birds space. Walk the other directions away from the nesting areas.”

"A dog could take the chick, and we have seen that happen in other towns," she added.

State wildlife officials plan on protecting the chicks until they can fly away, but they don't expect that to happen for at least a few more weeks.

"I am guessing they’re probably going to be here through the Fourth of July." Heiser said.