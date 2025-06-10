Pennsylvania

Man accused of sexually abusing child, recording incident on his cell phone

Angelo Concepcion, 28, was arrested after his girlfriend discovered a video on his cell phone that showed him allegedly sexually abusing a young child, officials said.

By Emily Rose Grassi

A man was arrested after his girlfriend found a video of him allegedly raping a child on his cell phone, according to officials at the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

Detectives started an investigation on June 9 after a woman told police that she found a sexually explicit video on 28-year-old Angelo Concepcion's phone, officials said.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Concepcion had recorded himself sexually abusing a 6-year-old kid inside a home on the 2100 block of Adams Street in Muhlenberg Township, according to detectives.

Concepcion was taken into custody at his home on Monday and charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault, officials said.

Concepcion was unable to post bail of $175,000 and taken to the Berks County Jail.

