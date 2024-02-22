New Jersey

It's shear genius for this baa-d ram on the loose in South Jersey

By Emily Rose Grassi

Ram on the loose in New Jersey
Mount Laurel Police Department

Alert your herd! There's a ram on the run in New Jersey.

The Mount Laurel Police Department took to social media on Thursday evening to let the public know about this baa-d actor.

Police are asking the public for assistance in locating the ram as well as the ram's owner.

If you see this ram or have any information, please call 856-234-8300.

