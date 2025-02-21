New Jersey

Rainforest Cafe closes popular central NJ location; only one remains in state

The recent closure of the Edison location means that only one Rainforest Cafe remains in New Jersey

By NBC New York Staff

A Rainforest Cafe restaurant
Robert Alexander/Getty Images

The Rainforest Cafe at Menlo Park Mall in Edison New Jersey has closed, to the shock of many New Jersey millennials who have come to see the restaurant location as a staple for nearly three decades.

In a statement, the Chief Officer of Operations for Landry's Inc., which oversees the restaurant chain, the closure was due to the landlord not renewing the lease.

“For the last 26 years, Menlo Park Rainforest Cafe has been a beloved destination for families, bringing the magic of the jungle to the community," COO Terry Turney said. "Unfortunately, our lease was not renewed, so we had no choice but to close our doors at the end of business on February 19, 2025. We are grateful for the years of support from our loyal guests and dedicated team members. As we continue to look for a new location, we hope to welcome you at our other Rainforest Cafe locations nationwide.”

With this shocking closure, only one Rainforest Cafe remains in New Jersey (in Atlantic City), according to the chain's website.

Rainforest Café is a restaurant chain designed as a tropical rainforest, complete with plants, waterfalls, sound effects and life-like figures of rainforest animals.

