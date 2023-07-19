Railway reopens 2 days after train derailment in Montgomery County

What to Know Two days after a freight train derailed in Montgomery County -- sending more than one dozen cars off the tracks, causing road closures in the area and evacuations -- the railway reopened following repairs, officials said.

The 40-car CSX train, which was operating on tracks owned by Norfolk Southern, derailed around 4:50 a.m. Monday in Whitemarsh Township. Fifteen cars had derailed.

The railway reopened to train traffic Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for Norfolk Southern, which owns and operates the tracks.

The 40-car CSX train derailed around 4:50 a.m. Monday near Flourtown and Joshua roads and Stenton Avenue in Whitemarsh Township.

The tracks that had appeared to be bent on Monday morning in a wooded area appeared to be removed on Tuesday and temporary track could be seen in its place.

Crews worked through the night to remove the damaged track as well as cars not impacted by the derailment, Whitemarsh Township Police Chief Christopher Ward. They are also placing down that new temporary track,

"According to the information we've received the cleanup is going very well," Ward told NBC10's Lauren Mayk Tuesday afternoon.

One of the last steps to the repairs was offloading a potentially hazardous chemical from one of the crashed tanker cars that remained off to the side of the track.

Representatives from the NTSB, EPA, the Pennsylvania departments of environmental protection and transportation and other agencies were on the scene as well for "oversight."

Ward said crews were methodic with the final cleanup to "make sure we don't turn a good situation into a bad situation."

The speed at which crews from Norfolk Southern, which operates the tracks, worked was all about getting the vital freight line going again.

"There's a lot of commerce that runs through this line so they don't want to have it down," Ward said.

Finally, after the repairs and extensions, the railway reopened to train traffic Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for Norfolk Southern, which owns and operates the tracks.

What was on the derailed train?

Train operator CSX said that 16 train cars went off the tracks on Monday, which appeared to be bent. Firefighters later said it was actually 15 train cars that derailed. Among the derailed cars were several containers -- some which appeared to have toppled onto the ground -- and several tankers that appeared to smash against each other. One tanker car was on its side.

SkyForce10 More than one dozen freight train cars derailed in Whitemarsh Township, Pennsylvania, on July 17, 2023.

A white substance appeared to be leaking from at least one tanker. Whitemarsh police said in a Facebook post that the leaking substance was "silicone pellets which pose no risk to the community."

Two of the tanker cars were empty, Barren Hill Volunteer Fire Company Chief Chris Schwartz said Monday. Five cars, however, contained the liquid fertilizer urea and one car containing tetrachloroethylene, which is used as a dry cleaning agent and metal degreasing solvent, according to the CDC.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene to make sure none of the chemicals spilled.

"While preliminary reports indicate that one car transporting hazardous material was involved in the incident, there is no indication of any leaks or spills of hazardous materials and there are no injuries to the crew of the train," CSX said in a statement.

The materials in the crashed train cars would need to be carefully handled while righting the cars and unloading, officials said.

Early Monday morning, more than a dozen freight train cars ran off track in Whitemarsh Township. According to officials, the derailment was weather related and no hazardous substances were exposed. Now, experts are looking at ways to prevent and protect communities in the future. NBC10's Lauren Mayk has an update from the site.

Twelve nearby homes were evacuated shortly after the derailment was reported "out of an abundance of caution,” Whitemarsh Township Police Chief Christopher Ward said. Those residents were allowed to return to their homes around 9:30 a.m.

No one was hurt in the derailment and police said there was "no known hazard to the public."

What caused the train to go off the rails?

Norfolk Southern told NBC10 that tracks where the derailment took place are owned by them. However, the train was being operated by CSX.

Norfolk Southern and CSX teams worked to investigate what happened and clean up the mess.

"The cause of the incident is under investigation," CSX initially said.

However, spokesperson Sheriee Bowman later said that the derailment appeared to be "weather related."

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) would work with the railroad to monitoring cleanup at the site and work to get the freight line moving again.

Norfolk Southern — and the entire rail industry — has been under intense scrutiny since one of its trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio near the Pennsylvania border, creating towering black smoke, forcing evacuations and raising environmental worries.