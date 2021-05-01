New Jersey

Raging Boat Fire Blows Thick Smoke Toward Waterfront Homes in Wildwood

Video showed firefighters attacking the flames from land before others hopped on a boat and joined in dousing it from the sea

By Rudy Chinchilla

Flames and black smoke billow from a boat at a harbor in Wildwood, New Jersey.
Matt Ulmer

A raging fire on a boat at a Jersey Shore harbor sent plumes of black smoke billowing into the surrounding homes and docks Saturday.

The boat caught fire near the 400 block of Montgomery Avenue in Wildwood, threatening nearby waterfront homes and other boats docked in the area.

Video showed firefighters attacking the flames from land before others hopped on a boat and joined in dousing it from the sea. Eventually, they were able to put out the blaze and drag the charred boat away from the dock as it began tilting to one side.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire or if anyone was hurt.

