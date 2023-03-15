Township Bans Plastic Bags on the Main Line

If you're local to -- or you shop frequently in -- Radnor Township, get those tote bags and re-usable carryalls ready.

That's because, on Wednesday, six months after it was approved, a plastic bag ban for Radnor Township goes into effect.

The move makes the township the 10th municipality in the state to enact a plastic bag ban.

Radnor Township officials approved the ban on single-use plastic bags back in September of last year, but retailers and residents were given six months to prepare before the resolution would take effect.

That six month wait ended Wednesday.

In a statement on the ban, township officials said that the move was hoped to help protect the environment from the harmful impact that single use plastic bags and non-recyclable paper bags can create.

"From an overall environmental and economic perspective, the best alternative to plastic is a shift to reusable or recyclable paper bags. The ban affects certain retail businesses such as restaurants, convenience stores, grocery stores, and other general merchandise retailers. It does not apply to dry cleaners, product packaging or bags used to wrap raw food products," noted officials in a statement.

The township now expects retailers to provide recyclable paper bags or sell reusable bags and officials are encouraging shoppers are encouraged to bring their own bags when they go to the store.

Retail establishments are also permitted to provide recyclable paper bags but they must charge a minimum of 10-cents per bag.