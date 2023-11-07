Radnor High School was evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to the school district superintendent.

The school district received the threat by email around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to police. The district contacted officials right away and police arrived at the school to conduct a sweep of the property.

There were about 100 people on campus at the time of the incident. They were evacuated and voters were relocated to the elementary school, officials say.

The police department took to social media Tuesday evening to report that there were no reported injuries.

Radnor High School is the polling place for two precincts and voters are being moved to Radnor Elementary, officials said.

The polling location in Radnor was relocated, according to officials in Delaware County. The precincts impacted are: Radnor Ward 2, Precinct 1 and Radnor Ward 2, Precinct 3.

Delaware County Elections filed in court to seek an extension of voting only for the voters in the two precincts affected. Voters will have until 9 p.m.

"We are working closely with the police department to ensure that every necessary precaution is taken to guarantee the safety of our students and staff members," superintendent Kenneth Batchelor said in an email to parents.

The school district will operate as a normal school day on Wednesday with police on campus, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.