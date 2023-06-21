Racist and antisemitic fliers found in Ridley Township

What to Know Fliers promoting racist and antisemitic websites were found in Ridley Township, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, police said.

Both police and the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information or surveillance video of the person or people who distributed the fliers should call the Ridley Township Police Department at 610-532-4000 or Lt. William Wright of the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division at 610-891-4170.

An investigation is underway after fliers promoting racist and antisemitic websites were found in Ridley Township, Pennsylvania, over the weekend.

Police said at least two fliers were found in the Swarthmorewood section of the town on Sunday. One flier states ‘Our Children Pay The Price For Our Inaction. Stand Up White Man.’ Both fliers included QR codes directed towards websites promoting racism and antisemitism.

“Delaware County Council is appalled and denounces any type of racist and hateful literature or acts in our community,” a spokesperson for the Delaware County Council wrote. “Actions that spread hate, incite violence, or intimidate people are not acceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Several residents told NBC10 they never saw the fliers.

“To put something out there, especially around the high school, the middle school, like all the elementary school, and you’re just showing kids that, like, that’s okay? Like no, it’s not,” one resident, who did not want to reveal his full name, told NBC10.

Another resident, who also wanted to remain anonymous, told NBC10 Ridley Township has had issues regarding race.

“This isn’t a progressive town,” the resident said. “Some parts of the area have a lot of old fashioned mindsets that could kind of go, in my opinion.”

“This office condemns in the strongest possible terms the sentiment expressed in the flyers, and we are committed to investigating the incident to determine if any laws have been broken,” a spokesperson for the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office wrote. “We pledge to all Ridley Township residents – as well as to all residents of Delaware County -- that hate has no home here. If our investigation determines that laws have been broken, we will prosecute the perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law.”

