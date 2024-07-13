Witnesses said that a man who was not wearing any clothing fell into the water at Race Street Pier, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday morning on the 101 block of North Columbus Boulevard when witnesses said they saw a naked man sitting or standing at the edge of the pier, police said.

The man was then seen slipping before he fell into the water, according to police.

Witnesses told police that they lost sight of him after he went under the water and he didn't resurface, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Coast Guard, Marine Unit and Fire Board all responded to the scene after police in order to search for the man in the water but have not found him.

Police in Philadelphia say the search is still ongoing as well as an investigation into what happened.