Race Street entrance to Schuylkill River Trail temporarily closed for repairs

By Cherise Lynch

Attention all bikers, runners and walkers! The Philadelphia Streets Department announced that the Race Street entrance to the Schuylkill River Trail will be temporarily closed.

Officials said that the electric gates at the Race Street railroad crossing to the Schuylkill River Trail have malfunctioned, making  it unsafe for users.

The gates officially closed Wednesday and will remain closed until repairs can be made.

Repairs are scheduled to begin the week of July 8, according to officials.

If you are looking to still access the trail, you can use the following alternatives:

  • Access ramp at Market Street
  • Access point on Martin Luther King Drive across from the Art Museum
  • Stairs at Walnut Street
  • Pedestrian bridge in Schuylkill River Park, at Locust Street and points south
