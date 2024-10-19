Rabid raccoon killed by family dog in backyard of Camden County home

Another raccoon was found to have rabies in Camden County, according to the county's Department of Health and Human Services.

A resident in Lindenwold, New Jersey, reported that their dog had killed a raccoon in their backyard on Oct. 9, according to officials.

An Animal Control Officer picked up the raccoon and sent it away for rabies testing at the New Jersey Public Health and Environmental Laboratories, officials explained. The results came back this week that the animal was rabid.

The Animal Control Officer and the family of the dog were notified, health officials said.

The family was able to provide proof that the dog was up to date with its rabies vaccine and booster shot, officials explained. The dog will be confined and kept under observation for 45 days.

No human exposures occurred, officials said.

This incident is the latest in recent reports of raccoons and skunks testing positive for rabies in New Jersey.

What are ways to prevent rabies and keep safe?

“Although rabies is a serious illness, it can be prevented by early treatment,” Camden County Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Health Department, said. "If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal it is important that you seek immediate medical attention."

The county urged pet owners to follow "a few simple rules" to prevent rabies' spread:

Keep vaccinations up to date for all dogs, cats, and ferrets.

Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately.

Contact your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. They may be unvaccinated and could be infected by the disease.

Betteridge also urged people to keep themselves and pets away from unfamiliar animals.

Enjoy wild animals such as raccoons, skunks, and foxes from afar. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or liter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick animals to health. Call animal control or an animal rescue agency for assistance.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they seem friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people or pets.

When traveling abroad, avoid direct contact with wild animals and be especially careful around dogs in developing countries. Rabies is common in developing countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Tens of thousands of people die of rabies each year in these countries.

Looking to learn more about rabies? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has information.