‘Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson set to receive key to Philadelphia

West Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson is about to get a new honor -- the key to Philadelphia.

A ceremony is set for Wednesday, May 28, at the Andrew Hamilton School for the Emmy Award-winning “Abbott Elementary” showrunner, executive producer, writer and actress.

Andrew Hamilton School is the elementary school that Brunson attended as a child, and it was her inspiration for the hit ABC show.

During the special event, Brunson will also help dedicate an original mural to the school, according to event organizers.

“I am so grateful to be receiving the key to my hometown, Philly. This city shaped me, and now I get to give back with a mural that celebrates all it gave me. I am truly honored." Brunson shared in a news release.

The mural, titled “Blooming Futures,” was designed by local artist Athena Scott, who will speak at the dedication along with Hamilton teachers, students, and representatives from Mural Arts, the Philadelphia City Council and the School District of Philadelphia.

"The City of Philadelphia is beyond grateful to have someone as inspiring and compassionate as Quinta Brunson,” said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. “She doesn’t just represent the spirit of Philadelphia on television, she brings her success home and shares it with the city that loves her back. It goes without saying that education and representation matter. As our young people look for role models, may they find inspiration in dream chasers and change makers like Quinta Brunson. And let us never forget the impact of a great teacher, who shows up every day to uplift, encourage, and fight for the future of our youth.”