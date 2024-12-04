Bucks County

Deadly fire burns through Bucks County house

The Mountain View Drive fire in Quakertown started before daybreak on Dec. 4, 2024

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A house fire turned deadly in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Wednesday morning.

Flames broke out around 4 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2024, in a home along Mountain View Drive in Quakertown.

Pennsylvania State Police later confirmed that the fire was deadly, but gave no further details about the blaze.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead, firefighters could be seen surrounding the house -- ladder leaning on the roof -- as white smoke rose.

This story is developing and will be updated.

