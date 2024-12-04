Deadly fire burns through Bucks County house

A house fire turned deadly in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Wednesday morning.

Flames broke out around 4 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2024, in a home along Mountain View Drive in Quakertown.

Pennsylvania State Police later confirmed that the fire was deadly, but gave no further details about the blaze.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead, firefighters could be seen surrounding the house -- ladder leaning on the roof -- as white smoke rose.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This story is developing and will be updated.