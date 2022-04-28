PurpleStride Returns In-Person to Philadelphia on Saturday, April 30

The Philadelphia affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is inviting the community to come together to fuel progress for patients by participating in PanCAN PurpleStride®, the ultimate event to end pancreatic cancer. PanCAN PurpleStride is a national movement that funds life-changing programs and services for pancreatic cancer patients and their families. After two years of virtual fundraising events due to the ongoing pandemic, PurpleStride Philadelphia 2022 will be back in person at Memorial Hall in Fairmount Park on Saturday, April 30.

Pancreatic cancer is the world’s deadliest cancer with a five-year survival rate of just 11 percent. It is also the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in America. In 2022, more than 62,000 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the U.S., and nearly 50,000 will die from the disease – including approximately 2,330 Pennsylvanians.

For the first time ever, Philadelphia’s PurpleStride walk is coordinated with nearly 60 other communities across the nation for one nationally synchronized PanCAN PurpleStride event with beloved actor, writer and producer, Mindy Kaling, serving as the official ambassador for the nationwide campaign. NBC10's Brian Sheehan will serve as PurpleStride Philadelphia’s emcee. Brian is a passionate supporter of pancreatic cancer awareness. Having lost several family members to the disease, he has made it part of his public work to raise awareness about early detection in the hopes of one day finding a cure.

City-by-city, thousands of supporters will walk the nation in solidarity to raise national awareness and much-needed funds for pancreatic cancer. PurpleStride Philadelphia’s goal is to raise $711,000. Nationally, PanCAN is aiming to raise $16.5 million. Funds raised through PanCAN PurpleStride provide pancreatic cancer patients with free, personalized information, services and resources that make a real difference in their lives.

“By taking action locally, we have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of pancreatic cancer patients nationwide,” said Bruce Platt, chair of PanCAN’s Philadelphia affiliate. “We are committed to continuing to raise vital funds and awareness to support the pancreatic cancer community and we’re looking forward to being back together in person this year to do so!”

While pancreatic cancer has received more attention recently due to many prominent individuals who have passed in recent years, including “JEOPARDY!” host Alex Trebek, actor Willie Garson, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and U.S. Representative John Lewis, an increase in public awareness and research funding remains critical.

To register for free, donate, or learn more about PurpleStride Philadelphia, visit purplestride.org/philadelphia