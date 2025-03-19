A woman accused of stealing a $2,800 puppy from a pet store in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, has been identified, but now police are trying to find her.

Police shared that an active felony arrest warrant was issued for Zendaya Zoe for the theft of a black German Shepherd puppy from Playful Pets back in February.

According to police, after Zoe stole the dog, she ran to the driver’s side of a newer model red Ford Ranger pickup truck that was parked in the driveway next to the building and drove off.

Surveillance video shows the moment a puppy was stolen from a pet store in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators believe Zoe stole the truck in Medford, Massachusetts, before the puppy theft in Plymouth Township.

Police said Zoe has ties to Philadelphia, Union County, New Jersey, and was recently arrested in Atlantic City. Now, investigators believe that Zoe may have fled south to South Carolina or Florida.

If you have any information about Zoe's whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Plymouth Township Police Department at 610-279-1901.