Montgomery County

Woman wanted for stealing puppy from Pennsylvania pet store identified by police

By Cherise Lynch

Plymouth Township Police Department

A woman accused of stealing a $2,800 puppy from a pet store in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, has been identified, but now police are trying to find her.

Police shared that an active felony arrest warrant was issued for Zendaya Zoe for the theft of a black German Shepherd puppy from Playful Pets back in February.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

According to police, after Zoe stole the dog, she ran to the driver’s side of a newer model red Ford Ranger pickup truck that was parked in the driveway next to the building and drove off.

Surveillance video shows the moment a puppy was stolen from a pet store in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania.
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators believe Zoe stole the truck in Medford, Massachusetts, before the puppy theft in Plymouth Township.

Police said Zoe has ties to Philadelphia, Union County, New Jersey, and was recently arrested in Atlantic City. Now, investigators believe that Zoe may have fled south to South Carolina or Florida.

Surveillance photos of the suspect

If you have any information about Zoe's whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Plymouth Township Police Department at 610-279-1901.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 2 hours ago

Dump truck crashes into Firestone Auto Service Center in East Goshen Township

Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Philadelphia is set to have 250 new cherry blossom trees by 2026

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyPennsylvaniacritter corner
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us