Puppy Injured in North Philly Shooting Finds Forever Home

Just one month ago, four-month-old Pitbull mix Ruby was shot in a drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia.

At the time of the incident, the puppy’s previous owner was attempting to sell Ruby to another man on Warnock Street. When the gunman opened fire, Ruby was shot in the neck.

She was found and brought to the University of Pennsylvania Veterinary Hospital.

Noah’s Ark Rescue Project and Sanctuary’s Stefanie Cucinotta told NBC10 that the bullet missed her arteries, trachea, and spine. The non-profit animal rescue and welfare organization assumed responsibility for the pup initially.

“She got really, really lucky,” Cucinotta said.

Ruby spent weeks at the vet and, after numerous blood transfusions and surgeries, she has found a home.

Blaise Lacca says he saw the pictures of the puppy after surgery and his heart melted. Lacca adopted Ruby and has given the pup a new start.

"If you told me that she got shot and I didn't know, I wouldn't have believed you. There's no way," Lacca tells us that based on Ruby's demeanor, you would never know she had gone through such trauma after her incredible recovery.

"I thought she would be kind of slow, walking around like she had some type of injury or limping... nothing."

RUBY THE DOG!!!! She’s feeling good, after being shot randomly in the neck nearly a month ago in North Philadelphia. A nice update on this tough 4-month old. @NBCPhiladelphia at 11pm pic.twitter.com/6ORN8CgZ2n — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) May 23, 2022

The young Ruby seems happy and is certainly eager to start this new chapter of her life.