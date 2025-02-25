Video: Woman steals expensive puppy from store in Plymouth Twp., police say

Police are searching for a woman who they say stole a puppy worth $2800 from a Montgomery County pet store.

The theft occurred on Feb. 17, at 3:15 p.m. inside the Playful Pets store on 115 Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania, investigators said.

Police said an unidentified woman entered the store and took a black German Shepherd puppy from its pen area. The woman then left the store with the puppy and ran to the driver’s side of a newer model red Ford Ranger pickup truck that was parked in the driveway next to the building, according to investigators.

She then drove off and was last seen traveling eastbound on Ridge Pike to southbound on Butler Pike, police said.

If you have any information on the woman’s identity or the dog’s whereabouts, please call the Plymouth Township Police Department at 610-279-1901.