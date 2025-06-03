New Jersey

NJ's new ‘Public Brawl Law' aims to stop chaotic groups from causing trouble

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed the "Public Brawl Law" on Monday, June 2 that aims to fight back against those who organize large gatherings that lead to chaos and anyone causing trouble during them.

By Aaron Baskerville and Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

This upcoming weekend, Gloucester Township Day was scheduled to take place at Veterans Memorial Park in South Jersey. But, after several decades it was postponed because of what happened last year when hundreds of teenagers took over and caused chaos at the event.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed the "Public Brawl Law" on Monday, June 2 that aims to fight back against those who organize large gatherings that lead to chaos and anyone causing trouble during them.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Some in South Jersey want the consequences to include moms and dads of teenagers. They say they just want to enjoy gatherings safely.

"If they’re underage I firmly believe that their parents should be held accountable, because it starts at the home," Gloucester Township resident Kelli Benigno said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Gloucester Township Day is a carnival-style event that is a major fundraiser for college scholarships for high school students.

Jersey Shore May 26

Jersey Shore boardwalk shut down, dozens arrested in Memorial Day weekend chaos

Gloucester Township Apr 8

Annual Gloucester Township Day postponed due to disturbing social media comments

Gloucester Township Jun 27, 2024

Gloucester Township unveils new legislation following mass brawl involving hundreds of teens

In 2024, the carnival ended in fights with officers arresting several teens.

Over Memorial Day weekend this year, there were even more troubling scene at the Jersey Shore with dozens of people being arrested and the boardwalk in Seaside Heights getting shut down.

Investigators there said there were three stabbings over three days.

New Jersey Assemblyman Dan Hutchinson sponsored the newly signed bill, calling for stiffer penalties for anyone involved in these chaotic scenes. Those who are caught organizing any flash mob or gatherings can face up to a year and half in prison.

"Send them somewhere to make them sit down and be more educated about things going on, then that sounds better, but just prison, there’s too many people in prison now," one man said.

A feeling a security, people say, hopefully returning with this new law.

Organizers of Gloucester Township Day have not revealed a new date for the event.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us