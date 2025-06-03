This upcoming weekend, Gloucester Township Day was scheduled to take place at Veterans Memorial Park in South Jersey. But, after several decades it was postponed because of what happened last year when hundreds of teenagers took over and caused chaos at the event.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed the "Public Brawl Law" on Monday, June 2 that aims to fight back against those who organize large gatherings that lead to chaos and anyone causing trouble during them.

Some in South Jersey want the consequences to include moms and dads of teenagers. They say they just want to enjoy gatherings safely.

"If they’re underage I firmly believe that their parents should be held accountable, because it starts at the home," Gloucester Township resident Kelli Benigno said.

Gloucester Township Day is a carnival-style event that is a major fundraiser for college scholarships for high school students.

In 2024, the carnival ended in fights with officers arresting several teens.

Over Memorial Day weekend this year, there were even more troubling scene at the Jersey Shore with dozens of people being arrested and the boardwalk in Seaside Heights getting shut down.

Investigators there said there were three stabbings over three days.

New Jersey Assemblyman Dan Hutchinson sponsored the newly signed bill, calling for stiffer penalties for anyone involved in these chaotic scenes. Those who are caught organizing any flash mob or gatherings can face up to a year and half in prison.

"Send them somewhere to make them sit down and be more educated about things going on, then that sounds better, but just prison, there’s too many people in prison now," one man said.

A feeling a security, people say, hopefully returning with this new law.

Organizers of Gloucester Township Day have not revealed a new date for the event.