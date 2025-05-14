PTO treasurer accused of stealing more than $50k from Deptford Township schools

A treasurer of a parent-teacher organization is accused of stealing over $50,000 from Deptford Township schools.

Officials shared that the Deptford Township Police Department has arrested and charged Tara Webb, 36, with theft.

Webb was acting as a PTO treasurer for both Shady Lane School and Pine Acres School.

In a letter to the community, Deptford School Superintendent Kevin Kanauss and police detective Maureen Packer said the arrest came following a three-month investigation.

Officials said Webb was responsible for the theft of over $50,000 from the PTO accounts of both schools.

"We understand the gravity of this situation and the impact it will have on our school communities. Please know that the Deptford Township School District and its employees were not involved inthis matter in any way and have no association with the actions or decisions of the individual involved. Detective Packer has confirmed that, at this time, this individual is the only person found to be culpable," Kanauss wrote.

Officials added that in addition to the misappropriated funds, it was also found that Webb failed to pay thousands of dollars in invoices related to PTO activities.

"As we work through the aftermath of this very unfortunate situation, we remain committed to supporting our school communities and ensuring that trust is rebuilt and preserved. Should you have any questions or require additional information, we ask that you direct all inquiries to Detective Maureen Packer at mpacker@deptford-nj.org," Kanauss added.