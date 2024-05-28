Representatives with the Pennsylvania SPCA are looking for homes for former military and government working dogs after the animal rescue organization saved dozens of these retired animals from a neglectful situation.

In a series of posts on social media, the PSCPA shared the stories of several of the retired dogs, all animals that served as working dogs for police, military and airport security services, after the animals were taken in by the PSPCA when a kennel that professed to support these animals.

According to the PSPCA, rescuers have secured 28 dogs -- mostly German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois -- after they were neglected when they were sent to a rescue called K9 Hero Haven, in Herndon, Northumberland County.

"They went to a place that basically took on more than what they could handle," Nicole Wilson, the PSPCA's director of animal law enforcement told NBC10's Karen Hua.

The animals were taken to the shelter once they got too old to do their jobs. It was supposed to be a place where dogs who served the country could relax and enjoy retirement.

However, that location was found to have kennels covered in feces and blood, water bowls there were green from lack of cleaning and dogs there were found losing tufts of hair and they were severely underweight, PSPCA officials said.

"People start out on a path where they have the best intentions, but those intentions are lost when they are no longer able to say no and no longer able to see how they are creating a harm now," said Wilson.

Last year, the operator of K9 Hero Haven, Ann Gibbs, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges and lost her kennel license.

However, PSPCA officials said they have filed additional charges as Gibbs still owns up to 25 dogs legally.

Now, the PSPCA has 10 dogs remaining from this seizure that they are looking to find homes for.

But, officials with the animal shelter said, they want to find people who have experience with working dogs.

For those interested in learning more, contact the PSPCA by emailing gkocher@pspca.org to set up a meet and greet.