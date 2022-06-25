PSPCA Rescues 100 Animals From Property After ‘Living in Filth'

One hundred neglected animals were rescued from a property in Lancaster County that officials say was in "extremely unsanitary conditions".

The Pennsylvania SPCA said 27 cats, 11 dogs, 32 chickens, five horses, four sheep, four guinea pigs, two turkeys and one goat were seized and rescued from the property in Quarryville after receiving a complaint from a resident concerned that animals were living in poor conditions.

After the search warrant was executed, the PSPCA brought most of the animals rescued to its Philadelphia Headquarters to undergo examination and receive the necessary care.

“Each and every day our officers are in the trenches saving animals from cruel conditions," said Julie Kim, PSPCA's CEO. "Each of these animals will get the care that they need, and it will be our privilege to put them on the path to new lives free from neglect,” she said.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the PSPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-SPCA.