PSE&G to lower gas bills in NJ by 4% starting in October

Chilly fall sweater weather is here and that unfortunately means it might be time for you to turn up your thermostat.

The good news, some New Jersey residents will be paying less for their gas bills starting next month.

Public Service Electric & Gas Co., which covers parts of South Jersey announced Wednesday that it's lowering gas bills for residents beginning Oct. 1.

There will be a 4% average monthly bill reduction for a typical PSE&G customer, according to the company.

After approval from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, the basic gas supply service rate will be reduced by a little over 7 centers per therm -- a measurement of the amount of heat energy in natural gas.

PSE&G Customers who use 100 therms a month are expected to have an average monthly bill of about $106, $4 less than it is currently, according to the company.

The company has already reduced the gas supply rate in Feb. and March of this year, which means the average monthly gas bill has been reduced by about $23 or 18 percent in 2023.

“We continue to work hard to deliver affordable, high quality, safe services while helping our customers manage their energy use and costs,” Vice President of Customer Care and Chief Customer Officer Dave Johnson said in a news release “We’re pleased that we will have the lowest gas bills in the state as we complete our third gas supply price reduction for residential customers this year.”

According to the company, it has maintained a low gas rate despite market price fluctuations and the typical customer gas bill will be "approximately 35% lower than in 2008 and approximately 49% lower when allowing for inflation."