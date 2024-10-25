Protesters disrupt Philly school board meeting, call for teacher to be reinstated

Protesters disrupted a Philadelphia School Board meeting Thursday night calling for the reinstatement of a longtime teacher who they claim was removed due to her personal beliefs.

The Philadelphia School District said the meeting had to be moved to a private room after the protesters disruption but was still broadcasted on TVs and monitors throughout the building so they did not violate the Sunshine Act, which states public meetings must be open to the public.

After the meeting was moved, the protesters filled the lobby of the district building and eventually made their way outside where they continued chanting on the front steps.

The protesting group was made up of about 30 parents, educators and community members who showed up to demand that Northeast Philadelphia high school teacher Keziah Ridgeway be reinstated after she was removed from the classroom seven weeks ago for allowing her students to express opinions supporting Palestinian rights.

The group, which calls itself "Philly Parents for Palestine," tells us that Ridgeway was only removed after a third-party organization filed a complaint.

Ridgeway was not in attendance at the protest; however, her sister spoke with NBC10 and insists Ridgeway never did anything wrong and is a beloved teacher.

“We look to the school board to support our teachers, to support our students, support the parents. But they're supporting outsiders that have nothing to do with anything that’s going on. They don’t even have children that go to Northeast High School," Ronita Jones, Ridgeway's sister said.

The school district said this is a personnel issue and that they do not comment on personnel issues.

“Ms. Ridgeway is a great teacher. And it’s unacceptable that during a teacher shortage, we would punish a teacher for doing absolutely nothing but being a good teacher," Jethro Heiko, a Northeast High School parent, said.