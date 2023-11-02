Protesters calling for ceasefire in Gaza gather at 30th Street Station

A crowd of protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas War gathered outside of Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station late Thursday afternoon.

The protesters, made up of faith leaders and members of Jewish Voice for Peace-Philadelphia, the Philly Palestine Coalition and IfNotNow Philadelphia, gathered outside the station around 4:45 p.m.

Philadelphia police officers also set up barricades near the station in anticipation of the protest.

Protest organizers described the demonstration as “the biggest interfaith action for a ceasefire since the recent humanitarian crisis began.”

Protests around the world have occurred in the aftermath of Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7 and the Israel-Hamas War that followed.

"We need an outcry from the faith-based community," Dani Noble of Jewish Voice for Peace told NBC10 ahead of Thursday's protest. "From people who care about the lives and dignity of all people. And we have seen so many communities coming together and doing just that and crying out for a ceasefire. Crying out for the end to genocide against Palestinians."

SEPTA announced the main entrance to 30th Street Station was closed due to the protest. As of now, SEPTA service has not been impacted however.

Last month, protesters gathered outside and inside of Philadelphia’s City Hall as City Council approved a resolution condemning Hamas’ attacks and calling for a peaceful end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

While the protesters told NBC10 that they opposed Hamas, they also said they wanted a public acknowledgment of the impact the Israeli government has had on Palestinian citizens and the suffering they've endured during the conflict.