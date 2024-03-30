Philadelphia

Protesters block I-676, eastbound traffic was at standstill

All lanes on the eastbound side of Interstate 676 were closed for some time on Saturday

By Emily Rose Grassi

A group of protesters with the "Party for Socialism and Liberation" were blocking a portion of Interstate 676, according to officials.

Police were on the eastbound side of the highway between Broad and 8th Streets, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Police made it to the scene shortly before 4 p.m., according to officials.

Philadelphia police reported that over 300 members of the group rushed onto the westbound side of the highway which caused disruptions to traffic.

Then, most of the group left the highway and decided to walk through Center City without any issues, police said.

Meanwhile, several members stayed behind on the highway which is what made officers intervene, according to police. Troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police arrested those individuals.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

