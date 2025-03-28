New Jersey

Proposed bill could let New Jersey drivers pump their own gas, if they want to

New Jersey is the only state in the county where it's illegal for drivers to pump their own gas

By Cherise Lynch

New Jersey, are you ready to take matters -- and gas pumps -- into your own hands?

State Sen.Jon M. Bramnick has introduced a bill that would give drivers in the Garden State the choice to pump their own gas.

New Jersey is the only state in the country where it's illegal for drivers to pump their own gas. The ban dates back to 1949, and gas stations currently operate as full-service only.

But now, under the proposed bill, titled "Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act," drivers would have the choice to pump their own gas or have someone do it for them.

A similar plan was proposed in 2022, but it failed to get enough votes to pass. At the time, Gov. Phil Murphy said he supported the state's longtime no-pumping policy.

