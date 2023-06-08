Proposed bill cracks down on illegal street racing in Philadelphia

What to Know Philadelphia City Councilmember Mike Driscoll (6th District) introduced legislation on Thursday that expands local enforcement and imposes stricter penalties on people involved in street racing events.

The proposed bill would impose $2,000 fines and seizures of vehicles of drivers engaged in drifting, “doughnuts” and spin-outs in Philadelphia and also add the term "drifting" to Philadelphia's traffic code.

The proposal comes less than a week after Anthony Allegrini Jr., 18, was shot and killed by a Pennsylvania state trooper when he allegedly struck two state troopers with his car during an illegal street racing event.

Philadelphia City Councilmember Mike Driscoll (6th District) introduced legislation on Thursday that expands local enforcement and imposes stricter penalties on people involved in street racing events.

The legislation would add the term “drifting” to Philadelphia’s traffic code and define it as any intentional act of steering a vehicle in a circle where the rear wheel or wheels lose traction and create a controlled skid sideways. The new definition also covers “doughnuts” and “spin-outs.”

“We need to address all illegal street vehicle activities that are an inherent danger to the general public. Providing for public safety must be our top priority at all times. Focusing on those who partake in ‘drifting’ on our city streets is not the final solution, but it is a tool we can utilize to deter the activity from happening,” Councilmember Driscoll said. “We want individuals to think twice about engaging in illegal street activities when they could be facing a $2,000 fine per violation or the seizure of their vehicle.”

The proposed ordinance also targets illegal activity that occurs on any city street, highway, recreation center or private parking lot without the owner’s consent. Police officers or anyone authorized to enforce ordinances would be allowed to issue violations.

Officers would also be able to seize a vehicle if they have probable cause that it is being used to “drift” on any city street or property. Police would then store the seized vehicle until there is a final adjudication of the alleged offenses, officials said. Any forfeited vehicles would then be disposed of.

The proposal comes less than a week after Anthony Allegrini Jr., 18, was shot and killed by a Pennsylvania state trooper when he allegedly struck two state troopers with his car. Investigators said the teen was attending an illegal car meetup that blocked traffic on I-95 in South Philadelphia. It was one of several illegal street racing events in the city over the weekend, officials said.

“The tragic events of this past weekend, which culminated in the death of an 18-year-old in my district, underline the necessity and importance of this legislation,” Councilmember Mark Squilla (1st District), a legislation co-sponsor, said. “I truly believe it will deter this illegal behavior, save lives and maintain the quality of life in our communities. I am proud to co-sponsor this legislation with Councilmember Driscoll.”