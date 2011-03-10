Prom Expenses Get a Makeover

Prom season is almost upon us and if you are dreading the bill, skip the pricey department stores and consider getting a dress elsewhere. Here are a few wallet-friendly options for any diva on a budget.

The Growing Tree Consignment Shop

Consignment shops can often be over-looked when it comes to prom dress shopping. However, a consignment shop located in Kennett Square, Pa. called The Growing Tree is offering beautiful, gently-used prom dresses at a fraction of the cost.

The Growing Tree’s third annual prom dress sale kicked off on Saturday March 5 and will continue through April 15. Dress donations will be accepted as well. There is a wide variety of dresses in different cuts, colors and sizes.

“This is our second year for the sale. It has been successful and we have had a lot of people in to try dresses on. Last year we sold 40 dresses,” Lafferty said, “We are also offering $25 gift card to Currie Hair Salon to the first 30 girls that purchase a prom dress at our store.”

Goodwill

A Goodwill store is offering a great deal for prom-goers on a budget. The store will host a prom dress sale on Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Local bridal boutiques and formal wear stores have donated brand new dresses to the store just in time for prom season.

New dresses will start at $19.99 and gently used dresses will start around $9.99.

“We’re trying to do something nice for people during these hard times,” Juli Lundberg, PR Manager of Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia, said, “When you’re finished with your prom dress, make sure you donate it to Goodwill.”

Lundberg also suggests getting to the store early the day of the sale for the best selection of sizes and colors.

5461 Marlton Pike,

Pennsauken,

(856) 317-0640



JC Penney Dress Donation

JC Penney will be collecting prom dresses for girls March 13 through April 2. All the collected dresses will be given to local after-school charities and distributed to teens in the area.

The dress donation came about last year when JC Penney joined forces with Hearst and 17 Magazine and held a prom dress donation drive. The drive involved 600 select stores and lasted a few days.

“This year we thought it would be great to make this donation available at all 1,100 of our stores for a longer period of time,” Daphne Avila, company spokesperson for JC Penney, said, “Our philosophy is that every teen girl deserves the opportunity to go to her prom.”

Everyone that donates a prom dress will receive a 20% off coupon towards any regular or sale priced dress.