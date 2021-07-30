Project Innovation Winner: Tree House Books

Tree House Books received a $75,000 Project Innovation grant from NBC10, Telemundo62, and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation for its Giving Library project, enabling the nonprofit to implement a new mobile book distribution center in North Philadelphia.

The Giving Library is home to thousands of free children's and adult books in North Philadelphia. Other distribution sites can be found across Philadelphia in barbershops, recreational centers, and community gatherings. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tree House Books created a Book Mobile, delivering books directly to children at various locations. Children also have the opportunity to select from an assortment of books at Little Tree House, a 24/7 free library that is stocked nightly with 40 additional books.

Great news North Philly! The Giving Library is back open 🙌🏽



Stop by Monday thru Friday 10am to 6pm (we’re working on Saturday too - if you’d like to volunteer, let Emma know!) Come say hi and get a few books! 📚 #northphilly #northcentral #books #community #readers #writers pic.twitter.com/OzGTkpAhTC — Tree House Books (@TreeHouse_Books) July 7, 2021

The Giving Library project is part of a larger initiative, Access to Books. The multifaceted program increases child literacy through book choice, distribution, and intervention in North Philadelphia. In a given year, 80,000 books are donated through its Book Mobile, Giving Library, and community-based bookshelf locations.

Tree House Books is a community-oriented organization, directly delivering books to North Philadelphia households since 2005. The organization encompasses a two-pronged approach in granting children literacy access, through its Literacy Program and Access to Books. Its mission is to grow and sustain a community of readers, writers, and thinkers in North Philadelphia.

Photos: Tree House Books' Giving Library Delivers Thousands of Free Books in North Philadelphia