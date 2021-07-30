project innovation

Project Innovation Winner: The Land Conservancy for Southern Chester County

Local nonprofit awarded $15,000 to expand its Teens Turning Green STEM Paid High School Summer Internships program

By Anna Wescoe

The Land Conservancy for Southern Chester County (TLC) received a $15,000 Project Innovation grant from NBC10, Telemundo62, and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation for its program, Teens Turning Green STEM Paid High School Summer Internships (TTG). The funding will enable the program to hire 12 additional interns across both their Kennett Square and Elk Township locations.

TTG targets and recruits underserved high-schoolers in the Chester County community to participate in their paid summer internship program. The program strives to equip and inspire adolescents to solve environmental issues as well as involve students of color and females to participate as volunteers. Throughout the program, participants gain real-world experience in land management and STEM career education.

Based in Avondale, TLC is a nationally accredited land conservancy that focuses on land conservation, historic preservation, environmental education, and stewardship. It was formed as a non-profit organization in 1995 to provide hands-on training with preserved land. Over the course of 26 years, the organization has conserved approximately 1,500 acres of land and owns six public nature preserves.

To learn more about The Land Conservancy for Southern Chester County and its initiatives, click here. To donate to TLC’s mission, click here.

Photos: Teens Turning Green STEM Paid High School Summer Internships program

