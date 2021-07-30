Project Innovation Winner: Philadelphia VIP

Philadelphia VIP was awarded a $45,000 Project Innovation grant from NBC10, Telemundo62, and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation for its Preserving Homeownership and Household Wealth Project. The funding will enable the organization to hire a legal support coordinator and allow for larger client and volunteer capacity.

The Preserving Homeownership and Household Wealth Project involves estate planning that builds intergenerational wealth in low-income neighborhoods and alleviates legal problems. The program taps into Philadelphia’s robust legal community, targeting volunteer attorneys who help VIP clients with pro-bono cases. In order to be eligible for free legal assistance through Philadelphia VIP, clients need to reside in Philadelphia and have a household income at or below 200 percent of the federally defined poverty line.

Philadelphia VIP represents clients who are facing civil legal issues in four priority areas:

Maintaining family income;

Preventing homelessness and eviction defense;

Supporting family stability; and

Promoting community economic development.

Philadelphia VIP was discovered in 1981 when former President Ronald Raegan cut federal funding to community legal services. The agency was founded by the legal community for the legal community, offering free legal services to Philadelphians who cannot afford an attorney. Philadelphia VIP invests in the local community through their pro-bono efforts, closing the gap in access to justice.

Philadelphia VIP connects tens of thousands of Philadelphians with volunteer attorneys who provide no-cost legal services. For more information on how to partner with Philadelphia VIP as a volunteer attorney, click here. To donate to Philadelphia VIP, click here.

