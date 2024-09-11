Pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside National Constitution Center during presidential debate

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied outside Philadelphia's National Constitution Center during the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Demonstrators highlighting various causes first gathered outside the National Constitution Center along Independence Mall ahead of Tuesday night’s debate. Along with a large group protesting the Israel-Hamas War, other groups included advocates for women’s reproductive rights who displayed a large IUD balloon, another group that displayed artwork of tombstones of people who died from the opioid epidemic, and a group of women who were dressed up as sharks and holding up signs stating, “Don’t take a bite out of democracy,” in reference to Project 2025, the controversial initiative from the conservative group the Heritage Foundation.

As the night continued, a crowd of hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters emerged as the most prominent group of demonstrators. The demonstrators, who also protested in front of Philadelphia's City Hall, called for a ceasefire and end to the violence in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas War while holding up signs that criticized Trump, Harris and Israel.

One protester held up a sign accusing both Harris and Trump of being “pro genocide,” “bad on climate” and “corporate overlords.”

“There is no lesser evil,” the sign read.

The protesters marched outside the National Constitution Center around 8:30 p.m. and at one point walked in front of the nearby Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History. It’s unclear at this time if the protesters intended to protest in front of the museum.

One woman, who said she was from Israel, called the protest “despicable.”

“I want my people free,” she said. “This wouldn’t have even happened if they didn’t bomb me first.”

Around 10 p.m. there were heated confrontations between the protesters and police who had gathered along Independence Hall earlier Tuesday evening in anticipation of the various demonstrations.

“Move cops! Get out the way,” the protesters chanted.

Despite the tension, there were no reports of violence or arrests during the evening.

NBC10 reached out to the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History for a statement on Tuesday’s incident. We will include a response once a statement is provided.