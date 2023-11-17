Pro-Palestinian protesters march through Center City

Pro-Palestinian protesters are marching through Center City.

The group, carrying Palestinian flags as well as a large sign that reads “Occupation is the source of Violence, End the Occupation,” gathered at 15th and Market streets around 4 p.m. Friday and began marching towards Old City before stopping near 6th and Market streets.

A pro-Palestine rally – organized by the same group that hosted a “die-in” protest at City Hall back on Nov. 9 – was scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. at Rittenhouse Square. Organizers for that rally -- including the groups PSL Philly, ANSWER, The Black Alliance for Peace Philadelphia and Malcolm X Grass Roots Movement -- called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

It's unclear at this time if the group that marched through Center City is the same group that planned a rally at Rittenhouse Square. However, when SkyForce10 flew over Rittenhouse Square around 5 p.m., no protesters were seen in that area.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Rallies in support of both Palestine and Israel have occurred around the world amid the Israel-Hamas War.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.