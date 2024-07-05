Several people were arrested on Thursday evening while participating in a pro-Palestinian protest outside of City Hall.

NBC10 cameras captured some of the protest where a large group of people could be seen carrying Palestinian flags while marching through Center City.

The large group of people were first seen blocking streets and marching near Ludlow and 18th streets.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Several were carrying signs calling for a ceasefire as the protest seemed to start off peacefully.

At one point, it looked as though some of the people participating in the protest threw smoke bombs.

Police with the bicycle unit were there to help officers as they made arrests and control the crowd.

Then, our cameras captured the moment when officers were arresting a person and another protester chased after them while wearing a Palestinian flag as a cape.

The person with the cape was then seen fighting with the officers as the other person got away.

A person filming this incident could be seen as they were then shoulder slammed by an officer from behind and almost fell to the ground. Several officers then grouped together facing the protesters who were nearby.

Many protesters could eventually be seen getting arrested and escorted to police vans.

The Philadelphia Police Department did not have any information to share with NBC10 when we reached out.