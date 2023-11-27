Prisoner escapes hospital in Center City, Philly police say

Philadelphia police are searching for a prisoner who they say escaped from a Center City hospital early Monday morning.

Police arrested Richard Renzo aka Richard White on 800 Market Street at 3:09 a.m. on Monday for a grand larceny warrant out of New York City, investigators said. Renzo was also wanted on an open probation warrant out of Philadelphia.

Police transported Renzo to Jefferson Hospital for an injury that occurred prior to his arrest, according to investigators. Renzo then allegedly fled the hospital and remains on the loose.

If you have any information on Renzo’s whereabouts, please call 911 or Philadelphia Police at 215-686-3093 or send a tip to 215-686-8477 (TIPS).

