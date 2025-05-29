Officials captured a prisoner who they say escaped from police custody at the Delaware County Courthouse in Media, Pennsylvania, a source told NBC10.

The man fled from the courthouse on 201 West Front Street Thursday morning, a source confirmed with NBC10. He was last seen heading north on Olive Street from 4th Street, police said. Residents who live nearby were told to shelter-in-place. Nether Providence Police and other law enforcement agencies joined the search.

Shortly before 11 a.m., a source confirmed with NBC10 that the prisoner was captured and back in custody.

According to online records, the prison was scheduled to appear in court on charges of receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, criminal mischief, driving without a license and other related offenses.

Officials are holding a press conference on the escape during an 11 a.m. press conference. You can watch it live in the video embedded on top of this article.