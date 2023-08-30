New Jersey

Prisoner beats another inmate to death inside NJ jail, officials say

Aahznier Haynes, 22, of Westhampton, NJ, is charged with the murder of Kenneth Raymond, 52, of Ventnor, NJ

By David Chang

Prison-Generic
Getty Images

An investigation is underway after an inmate beat another inmate to death inside a New Jersey jail, officials said. 

On Wednesday, shortly after midnight, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing, NJ, for a report of a murder. 

Investigators learned one of the facility’s inmates, 22-year-old Aahznier Hayes of Westhampton, NJ, attacked another inmate, 52-year-old Kenneth Raymond of Ventnor, NJ, officials said. Raymond died from his injuries.

Hayes was later charged with first-degree murder. Investigators have not yet revealed what led to the attack or a possible motive.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Both the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Atlantic County Justice Facility are investigating the incident. 

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us