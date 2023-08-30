Prisoner beats another inmate to death inside NJ jail, officials say

An investigation is underway after an inmate beat another inmate to death inside a New Jersey jail, officials said.

On Wednesday, shortly after midnight, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing, NJ, for a report of a murder.

Investigators learned one of the facility’s inmates, 22-year-old Aahznier Hayes of Westhampton, NJ, attacked another inmate, 52-year-old Kenneth Raymond of Ventnor, NJ, officials said. Raymond died from his injuries.

Hayes was later charged with first-degree murder. Investigators have not yet revealed what led to the attack or a possible motive.

Both the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Atlantic County Justice Facility are investigating the incident.