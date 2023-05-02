Prison for NJ Woman Who Stole $3M in COVID Relief Funds

A 38-year-old woman from Camden County, New Jersey, was sentenced, on Monday to serve five years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges related to fraudulently receiving federal loans that were meant to help people weather the COVID pandemic.

Rhonda Thomas, 38 of Sicklerville, pleaded guilty in June of last year to fraudulently obtaining 30 Paycheck Protection Program loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans to the total of more than $3 million.

This week, Thomas was sentenced on charges of bank fraud conspiracy and money laundering.

At her sentencing, she was also ordered to pay $3.18 million in restitution, must forfeit $1.03 million and will also serve five years of supervised release once her prison sentence has ended.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.