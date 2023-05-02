New Jersey

Prison for NJ Woman Who Stole $3M in COVID Relief Funds

A 38-year-old woman from Sicklerville was sentenced to five-years in prison after she fraudulently received 30 loans

By Hayden Mitman

FILE image of an open door to a prison cell.
Getty Images

A 38-year-old woman from Camden County, New Jersey, was sentenced, on Monday to serve five years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges related to fraudulently receiving federal loans that were meant to help people weather the COVID pandemic.

Rhonda Thomas, 38 of Sicklerville, pleaded guilty in June of last year to fraudulently obtaining 30 Paycheck Protection Program loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans to the total of more than $3 million.

This week, Thomas was sentenced on charges of bank fraud conspiracy and money laundering.

At her sentencing, she was also ordered to pay $3.18 million in restitution, must forfeit $1.03 million and will also serve five years of supervised release once her prison sentence has ended.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us