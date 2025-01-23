Delaware

‘Signal of our resolve': Del. church won't be deterred after Pride flag slashed

Someone climbed a fence and slashed a multi-colored Pride flag outside the Church of the Holy City in Wilmington, Delaware, church leaders say

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Delaware church pastor told her community that a Pride flag that was slashed by a vandal will continue to be displayed as a symbolic gesture outside the Wilmington church.

Between the late afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, and the morning of Monday, Jan. 20, someone climbed over a chain-link fence outside the Church of the Holy City on Broom Street and "slashed the flag almost in half," Rev. Shada Sullivan said in a letter to church members.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The church reported the vandalism to Wilmington police and would report the slashing to city and state representatives, Sullivan said.

"A new flag has been ordered and will arrive next week," Sullivan wrote. "It will be installed as soon as the weather allows it to be done safely. Until then, the vandalized flag will remain in place as a signal of our resolve."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The church will continue to "stand in solidarity" with its LGBTQ+ community, the pastor said.

"Please stand assured that this hateful and cowardly act will not deter us from supporting our LGBTQ+ siblings rights to dignity and community," Sullivan wrote. "LGBTQ+ people will continue to be welcomed into our church community with their whole selves."

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

DelawareWilmingtonLGBTQReligion
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us