A Delaware church pastor told her community that a Pride flag that was slashed by a vandal will continue to be displayed as a symbolic gesture outside the Wilmington church.

Between the late afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, and the morning of Monday, Jan. 20, someone climbed over a chain-link fence outside the Church of the Holy City on Broom Street and "slashed the flag almost in half," Rev. Shada Sullivan said in a letter to church members.

The church reported the vandalism to Wilmington police and would report the slashing to city and state representatives, Sullivan said.

"A new flag has been ordered and will arrive next week," Sullivan wrote. "It will be installed as soon as the weather allows it to be done safely. Until then, the vandalized flag will remain in place as a signal of our resolve."

The church will continue to "stand in solidarity" with its LGBTQ+ community, the pastor said.

"Please stand assured that this hateful and cowardly act will not deter us from supporting our LGBTQ+ siblings rights to dignity and community," Sullivan wrote. "LGBTQ+ people will continue to be welcomed into our church community with their whole selves."