Ripped Pride flag flies again after being repaired at Del. church

A church that had their Pride flag torn up by a vandal has says they turned it into a moment of solidarity for their congregation and the local LGBTQIA+ community.

In January of 2025, the Pride flag that was flying in the backyard of the Church of the Holy City along Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilmington, Delaware, was vandalized.

"We found that it had been slashed with evidence. Footprints in the snow that it was an intentional act," Pastor Shada Sullivan said.

After the flag was ripped, the church decided to not throw it away after someone on social media suggested it would be more powerful to put it back together.

And that's exactly what they did.

The rip remains visible because the church decided to make it look very obvious that it was purposefully put back together.

Now, months later, as the weather has warmed up, the flag is flying again in a prominent spot at the front of the church.

Congregants say they are over the idea of people hating on others who are different from them.

"I think we all wish that we were beyond that type of thing but the reality is that we are not. I think part of what we were trying to do with mending the flag and displaying it was really to acknowledge and honor the struggle that has been part of the journey of the LGBTQ+ community over time," Pastor Sullivan said.

The church hopes the mended flag is a symbol of love and solidarity.