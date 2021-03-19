President Biden Trips While Boarding Air Force One, ‘Doing Fine'

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

President Joe Biden tripped while walking up the stairs to Air Force One Friday as he began a trip to Georgia.

Aboard the plane, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Biden is "doing fine."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“It’s pretty windy outside, it’s very windy,” she said. “I almost fell coming up the steps myself.”

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Philadelphia Expands Who Qualifies for Coronavirus Vaccine

The Lineup 5 hours ago

DoorDashing Assistant DA Demoted for Deliveries on the Clock: The Lineup

Jean-Pierre added that the president is preparing for his trip to Georgia while aboard the plane.

The president is now in Georgia and continuing his day's scheduled events.

During last year's presidential campaign, a pro-Biden ad made an issue of former President Donald Trump's walk down a ramp while at the U.S. Military Academy.

Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us