Premier League soccer coming to the Linc this summer originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Football is coming to the Linc this summer.

The other kind.

The British Premier League is holding its first-ever preseason tournament in the U.S. this summer, and the Linc will host three games the weekend of July 22-23.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, Chelsea will face Brighton & Hove Albion, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Fulham faces Brentford and at 7 p.m. Newcastle United and Aston Villa square off.

Those six clubs will play a total of nine games in Philadelphia, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Red Bull Arena in North Jersey and FedEx Field in Landover, Md., between July 22 and July 30.

All the games will be broadcast across NBC’s networks.

Philadelphia is the only city that will host three games. Atlanta and Landover will have two each and Orlando and Harrison, N.J., one apiece.

International soccer has been played at the Linc in the past. In fact, Manchester United from the Premier League opened the Linc in 2003 with a game against Barcelona from La Liga, two weeks before the Eagles faced the Patriots in their first game at their new stadium.

In 2010, Manchester United faced the Union at the Linc. And in 2011, the U.S. Men’s national team faced a Mexican team led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Premier League, the most-watched sports league in the world, has been holding Summer Series tournaments since 2003, but this will be the first one in North America. They’ve previously been held in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

Tickets for the three games at the Linc will be available starting Tuesday, April 25, with a pre-sale, and Wednesday, April 26, with general sale.

Go to premierleague.com/SummerSeries for all the ticket details, tournament schedule and much more.

According to a release from the Eagles, the Premier League will work in each city it will be playing in on community and youth soccer initiatives.

“Our clubs have incredible supporters in the U.S., who passionately follow their teams throughout the season,” Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said in the release. “We have seen this dedication first-hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer.”

Philadelphia has also been selected as one of 16 U.S. host cities for the FIFA World Cup during the summer of 2026.